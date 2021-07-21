A handful of those who attended the party-turned-riot near the University of Colorado Boulder on March 6 will face repercussions as officials announced the end of the investigation Wednesday.

About 800 people were present at the event, which ended in a SWAT response by police, tens of thousands of dollars in property damage and injuries to three police officers, according to Boulder Police Department.

Officials said Wednesday they are “beginning to wind down their investigation” into the incident after reviewing more than 1,000 video submissions and tips trying to identify the people involved.

Police made 10 arrests were made and three warrants are still outstanding, officials said. Charges include engaging in a riot, obstructing government operations, violating a public health order, disorderly conduct, felony menacing, criminal mischief and attempted second-degree assault on a peace officer.

“We knew early on that due to the massive amounts of evidence this would be a long investigation and then the mass shooting at King Soopers caused further delays,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said. “We made a promise to our community that there would be arrests and, even though it has been a long road, we kept that promise.”

In addition to arrests, police said they sent more than 200 referrals of CU students to the Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution for possible violations of the student code of conduct. Of the referrals, 47 students were found to have violated university policy, 70 are still under review and 123 did not contain sufficient information for a student conduct process, university officials said Wednesday.

Four students were suspended and 43 received probation related to their violations. Under suspension, a student must leave the university for a certain period of time. Under probation, a student cannot violate university policy again for a period of time.

“This marks a significant step toward holding the students who participated responsible,” said Devin Cramer, acting dean of students. “The conduct we saw on March 6 was unacceptable, and pursuing these cases remains a major priority.”

Cramer said the student conduct office may receive additional referrals from the police, but most cases have been accounted for.

Police were first called to the party on March 6 at 5 p.m. at 10th Street and College Avenue on University Hill. When officers arrived, they were charged by a group of around 100 people and pelted with rocks and bottles, injuring three officers, police said.

By 5:40 p.m., police said there were hundreds of partiers inside homes, standing on rooftops and flooding the residential street. Once the SWAT team arrived at around 6 p.m., it took nearly four hours to disperse the crowd.

By 9 p.m., party attendees had stolen a vehicle, caused $43,500 in damages to eight civilian vehicles, stolen three street signs, set off fireworks and damaged two city vehicles, including a police armored rescue vehicle and a fire engine, police reported

Numerous officials throughout the state denounced the party-turned-riot, including Gov. Jared Polis, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty and CU Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke.

In March, O’Rourke said students who participated in violence, property destruction or refused to disperse when ordered by officers would be disciplined, including being removed from CU Boulder without the possibility of readmission. No expulsions were made.

“No student referrals to date included attacks on law enforcement,” officials said in a university news release Wednesday. “Several referrals were received without information or supporting evidence. (The student conduct office) will continue to hold students accountable as investigations are completed.”

The event was also in violation of COVID-19 public health orders that prohibited large gatherings. In November, CU Boulder was the site of the state’s then-largest COVID-19 outbreak, with 1,400 students and staff testing positive for the virus. At the time of the riot, cases connected to CU had grown to more than 3,000, according to state data.

The university said it will work in collaboration with local police and community partners in the summer and fall to improve the behavior of students on University Hill.