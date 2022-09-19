The Weld County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the victim of a hit-and-run crash on Sunday was 24-year-old Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz. Law enforcement have identified the man they believe caused the crash as an illegal immigrant who was likely intoxicated, but are still looking for him.

“Alexis was a hard worker, a caring deputy and a positive force for our agency. I share in my deputies’ grief and in their anger over her senseless and tragic passing. But we are a family, and we will get through this painful event together,” Sheriff Steve Reams said in a statement released today.

Hein-Nutz was born in North Dakota and hired by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 at the age of 21. The deputy was assigned to work in detentions at the Weld County Jail. She was one week away from turning 25, according to the sheriff’s office.

Working as a peace officer was Hein-Nutz’s childhood dream, Reams said.

The sheriff’s statement included excerpts from a Facebook post Hein-Nutz made after graduating from the jail academy in 2018, calling it the “first stepping-stone to a brighter future.” Hein-Nutz wrote that working in law enforcement was “what I was meant to do.”

“After many years of dreaming of being in law enforcement, I can finally say I am officially following my dreams,” the deputy said.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash with assistance from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe the driver of the other vehicle involved is known as Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia. He is 37 or 38 years old. Law enforcement say they found a falsified green card and fake social security card in his vehicle and that he is residing in the United States illegally. Additional evidence “shows Gonzalez-Garcia was intoxicated at the time of the crash,” the sheriff’s statement said.

Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work when the crash occurred. Reams said Gonzalez-Garcia “made no attempt to provide Alexis aid despite her obvious injuries.”

“Instead, he ran away like a coward and hid in a nearby cornfield,” Reams’ statement said.

Weld County Sheriff’s Office deputies, three K9 handlers, a drone pilot and four additional law enforcement and first responder agencies searched for the suspect but did not find him, Reams said.

“We’re asking residents in the Colo. 392 corridor, from the site of the crash at AA Street and Weld County Road 37 west to Weld Road 29 and north to Weld Road 72, to check your security cameras for footage of any suspicious people between the hours of 5:30 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. this morning,” Reams’ statement said.

Anyone with any information can call Colorado State Patrol investigators at (303) 239-4501. The case number is 3A221639. Callers can remain anonymous.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said Hein-Nutz’s funeral will be paid for by a victim’s compensation fund, but the sheriff’s office is collecting donations to help the family with other expenses. The public can make the donation to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office Posse and denote that it is for Hein-Nutz’s family.

Checks can be sent or delivered to the sheriff’s office headquarters at 1950 O Street, Greeley CO 80631. To receive a tax-deductible form, include the name, address and phone number of the donor.