A 23-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday after Denver police say a verbal altercation escalated to gun violence.

The Denver Police Department said Jakari Martin was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 41-year-old Richard Leal.

The shooting happened just after midnight on April 13 in the 1900 block of Vallejo Street, police said. That's a few blocks southwest of Ruby Hill Park.

When officers arrived, they found Leal lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner on Tuesday confirmed Leal died from a gunshot wound.

Leal and Martin knew each other before the shooting, police said.