Angela Craig’s own body will likely provide the most crucial piece of evidence in her husband’s murder trial.

Arapahoe County Coroner Kelly Lear testified in court Wednesday that Mrs. Craig’s was poisoned to death last March.

After a day of testimony from two witnesses for the prosecution in James Craig's preliminary hearing, 18th Judicial District Judge Shay Whitaker ruled there was enough probable cause to take the case to trial on the murder charge and one count of tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors lay out the their case before a judge in preliminary hearings, who then decides if there's enough to send the case to trial.

Lear, a key witness in the case, testified that Angela Craig had high levels of two chemicals, tetrahydrozoline and cyanide, in her body. She said that Craig had more than 400 times the amount of tetrahydrozoline in her body than a therapeutic dose.

Tetrahydrozoline is the chemical found in Visine eyedrops. It’s the chemical, Lear explained which “gets the red out.”

Craig, an Aurora dentist and father of the couple’s six children, is accused of first-degree murder in the high-profile case which has received national media attention.

Lead Det. Bobbi Olson, an Aurora police investigator, said Mrs. Craig made emergency room visits three times in March over a period of nine days — each time becoming increasingly ill.

On March 6, the 43-year-old visited Parker Adventist hospital complaining of global heaviness with possible vertigo. She was released that day only to return on March 9 with symptoms of fatigue, vomiting, headache, lightheadedness, and confusion. She was discharged March 14, only to return for her final visit the next day.

March 15, Mrs. Craig entered the ER, collapsed put on a ventilator and was pronounced brain dead that night. She was taken off life support March 18.

Lear stressed that Angela Craig died of acute cyanide and tetrahydrozoline poisoning. Her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Craig’s attorneys questioned Lear about whether the presence of some of the poisonings found in Mrs. Craig’s system could have been there as a result of environmental exposure. Lear admitted that she does see chronic exposure from arsenic or cyanide from chemical plants, but insisted that the levels in Craig's body were fatal and that they did not get there over a long period of time.

Craig, 45, shackled and in handcuffs, took extensive notes and listened intently to Lear’s testimony, sometimes furrowing his brow. His attorney asked early on for the court bailiff to unlock his right handcuff so that he could take notes on a high courtroom desk, but the judge refused, allowing him to jot down his observations with a stiff clipboard balanced on his lap.

The courtroom was packed with Angela Craig’s family, including several of her adult children and brother, Mark Pray. It was Pray who rushed her to University Hospital that last time. He often looked at his former brother-in-law during testimony and told reporters that James Craig used to be a “nice guy” but this was “not the Jim that I knew.”

James Craig’s parents were also in the courtroom and declined to be interviewed by reporters. They entered and exited the courthouse holding hands.

Olson said that she found searches on a backroom office computer which one of Craig’s staff saw him using after business hours. Those searches included one on Feb. 27 for “the top 5 undetectable poisons that show no signs of foul play,” and another later that day for “How many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human?”

The next day, a search was conducted for “How to make murder look like a heart attack?” and later, “Is arsenic detectable in an autopsy?”

There were red flags among Craig's work colleagues as they watched Angela Craig's health go downhill.

James Craig told office staff not to open a personal package which he had ordered. When it was delivered to the office on March 13, an employee who did not get the message opened the box and found that it contained potassium cyanide. Craig was later seen carrying the package outside to his car.

When Craig was questioned about why he ordered the poison, he told his staff that "Angie wanted for him to order it" and that “They were playing a game of chicken.”

Other explosive information revealed in court Wednesday showed that Craig's Aurora business, Summerbrook Dental was in financial trouble. In January, three months before Mrs. Craig died, Craig was on the verge of a second bankruptcy, according to his business partner. Ryan Redfearn gave Craig a pay cut and warned him that he needed to work more.

Craig had also started an affair with a Houston orthodontist who was on ABC's Good Morning America Wednesday. Karin Cain said that she broke their three-week relationship off when she read the arrest affidavit and realized that he had been lying to her.

Cain said that they met at a dental conference in February and that she and Craig "seemed to have shared values." When they met twice for dinner, she said he did not seem stressed or anxious, and she denied that their budding relationship was not a motive for Angela's death.

In the courthouse hallway, Mark Pray expressed sadness about having to relive the day Angela collapsed at the hospital.

"We are just so tired," he said. "This brings back lots of memories."

Craig's arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 29 at 3 p.m., when he could enter a plea to the charges and a trial date could be set.