Juan Ocegueda

 Courtesy of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in finding an inmate who escaped from the Platte Valley Youth facility.

The Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Juan Ocegueda escaped from a dentist's office at 5801 W. 44th Ave. in Lakeside after he stabbed a guard. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan pants and is described as being 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 9 and weighs between 118 and 130 pounds. 

Authorities urged residents to shelter in place as they searched for the teen.

Anyone who has information on Ocegueda's whereabouts should call 911. 

