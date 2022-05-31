The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in finding an inmate who escaped from the Platte Valley Youth facility.
The Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Juan Ocegueda escaped from a dentist's office at 5801 W. 44th Ave. in Lakeside after he stabbed a guard. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan pants and is described as being 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 9 and weighs between 118 and 130 pounds.
Authorities urged residents to shelter in place as they searched for the teen.
Anyone who has information on Ocegueda's whereabouts should call 911.