An inmate at the Jefferson County Jail has died halfway through his one-year sentence for sexually assaulting a child, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Alford Pittman, 81, was pronounced dead on Wednesday, two days after he was taken to St. Anthony Hospital because of health issues. The sheriff’s office said Pittman required surgery shortly before his death.

Pittman, a longtime Golden resident, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on April 5 after pleading guilty to sexual assault on a child. He was sentenced to serve one year in the jail on May 21.

The sheriff’s office has not released any additional details regarding the sexual assault case.

It is unclear what caused Pittman’s death. His official cause and manner of death will be released by the coroner’s office in the coming days.