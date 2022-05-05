Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy shot and critically wounded a man brandishing a knife on Thursday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were sent to the parking lot at Vasa Fitness at 8055 W. Bowles Ave. in Littleton after a man called 911 and told dispatchers he was being followed. 

According to the Sheriff's Office, Mark Madera, 30, acted erratically when a deputy stopped him. 

Madera pulled out a knife and attacked the deputy, who fired more than one round at Madera, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

Madera was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.  

The incident is being investigated by the First Judicial District Attorney's Critical Incident Response Team. 

