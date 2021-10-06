A juvenile was taken into custody in connection with recent threats made toward Belle Creek Charter School in Henderson, the Commerce City Police Department said.
Police did not identify the potential suspect because of their age or release the potential threats.
The original threat was reported to law enforcement on Monday, after multiple school staff members received an anonymous email threatening the school. The school was closed Tuesday as a precautionary measure, according to a news release.
Authorities identified a juvenile suspect on Tuesday and took them into custody. However, around 10:30 p.m. that night, school staff received another threatening email, prompting another closure on Wednesday, said Cmdr. Kendall Grove, a spokesman for the police department.
The investigation into the threats is ongoing as the police department collaborates with school officials to "identify the source of the threatening emails," police said.
Attempts to reach the school district has been unsuccessful.