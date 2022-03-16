A juvenile was arrested for igniting a blaze that spread over 150 acres last December, according to West Metro Fire Protection District.
Officials wrote on Twitter that the minor has been ordered to complete court appointed fire education classes on top of completing community service.
A suspect has been apprehended in connection with the #OakFire. The suspect is a minor and will be completing community service and court appointed fire education classes. The fire burned 153 acres near Kipling and C470 on December 27th. No structures were damaged. pic.twitter.com/SECchr2Aw3— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) March 16, 2022
The Oak Fire ignited on Dec. 27 near Kipling Avenue and C-470 in the southwest metro around 2:30 p.m., according to the agency. The fire grew to 153 acres but did not damage any structures, however, several areas were evacuated as a precaution.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office previously said the fire was being investigated as an arson case and had identified a suspect.