A juvenile was arrested on Friday in connection to a fatal shooting in northeast Denver.
Due to the boy's juvenile status, police will not be releasing any information regarding the suspect. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to the Denver Police Department.
The boy is suspected of fatally shooting a man in an alley between North Yosemite and Xenia Streets on Friday afternoon. The victim had not been identified as of Saturday morning.
Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.