A juvenile is facing two counts of vehicular homicide in a crash that killed two people and seriously injured a third person in Boulder County.
The juvenile was also charged with vehicular assault, driving under the influence, driving with excessive alcohol content, driving on the wrong side of a divided highway and minor in possession of alcohol, according to the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. April 9 on State Highway 157 and Valmont Road in northeast Boulder.
Ori Tsioni, 33, and Gregoria Ramirez, 49, died in the crash, prosecutors said.
"This crash was terrible and had tragic consequences," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a news release. "When I met with the families of the victims and the woman who was injured, we talked about the losses and the trauma that this crash has caused. The District Attorney's Office is fully committed to securing the right result in this case."
The juvenile was driving a 2002 Dodge Dakota on Highway 157 and straddled both north and southbound lanes before colliding head-on with a 2018 Subaru Legacy, The Denver Gazette previously reported.
Prosecutors said they were investigating how the juvenile acquired the alcohol and they could file additional charges.