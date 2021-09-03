A juvenile is in custody after a disturbance Thursday night left one person dead, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 2300 block of North Federal Boulevard just before 11 p.m. A man was transported from the scene and later died at a nearby hospital, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police arrested a boy who is currently being held on suspicion of second-degree murder. Due to his age, his identity, booking photo or a probable cause affidavit will not be released to the public, police said.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later date by the Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.