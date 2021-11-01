One person was killed and six others were injured on Halloween Sunday after a series of shooting and stabbing incidents in Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

The fatal incident, a shooting, resulted in the death of a juvenile boy, police said. The shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of North Syracuse Street, in the East Colfax neighborhood.

Police said the juvenile victim was “accidentally” shot by a teenage boy. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. The teenage suspect has been arrested for investigation of manslaughter, police said.

No additional details have been released regarding what led up to the shooting or the people involved. Because the suspect is a minor, police said they cannot release any more information about him.

Earlier in the day, a shooting broke out in the 1300 block of West Colfax Avenue before 3 a.m. Police said two men were seriously injured, including one who is in critical condition. A third man was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Minutes later, two more men were shot in the 1100 South Winona Court at 3:10 a.m., police said. Those men suffered non life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

At 8:40 p.m., police said an adult was stabbed on the 16th Street Mall near Champa Street. Immediately after, a man was stabbed on the mall less than a mile from the original assault.

Police said they do not believe the two stabbings were related. Both victims suffered non life-threatening injuries and no arrests have been announced in connection to either of the incidents.

Police have not released information about what led up to any of the incidents, though none of them are believed to be connected.

The investigations into all of these incidents are ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.