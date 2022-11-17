Seven juveniles involved in an attack on the RTD light rail in Lakewood will be charged with second-degree assault, the District Attorney's office in the 1st Judicial District said Thursday.

DA Alexis King announced that charges were filed against the juveniles, who seriously injured a 45-year-old man.

On Oct. 14, Zachary Chopko was allegedly pushed out of an RTD light rail train in a random attack by a group of juveniles. The incident occurred at the West 13th Avenue and Garrison Street station in Lakewood, the DA's Office said.

A Lakewood Police Department officer on an extra patrol at the time was flagged down and officials transported Chopko to St. Anthony's Hospital with serious injuries.

The Lakewood Police Department arrested seven juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 on Nov. 11. The juveniles appeared in court on Nov. 14 and were ordered to stay in custody without bond. The District Attorney charged each of them with one count of second-degree assault.

Police arrested an eighth juvenile in connection to the assault on Nov. 15 and are holding them without bond until charges are due on Nov. 21.