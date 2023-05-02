Witnesses early Friday saw a 25-year-old man forced out of his vehicle and into a minivan at the RTD Park-N-Ride station at South University Boulevard and Dad Clark Drive, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Turns out the victim knew his alleged kidnappers and they were in a dispute over money, according to investigators.

"Several hours later, the victim was able to escape, and detectives made contact with him," according to the news release. "He suffered substantial injuries during the assault and kidnapping."

The victim's identity was not provided by police.

They found the victims car in Rockford, Illinois. There, investigators arrested Brandon Graterol-Castro, 22. A second suspect was arrested in Douglas County, Deivis Jose Chavez Pinto, 30.

The men were arrested on charges of kidnapping and assault.

"This was a complex case that required significant resources and coordination," said Sheriff Darren Weekly in the release. "Our deputies worked tirelessly to locate the victim and apprehend the suspects, and we are grateful for their dedication and commitment to keeping our community safe."

Detectives are still searching for the suspects’ white or light blue minivan. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Amanda Falkner at 303-784-7861.