A suspect who was wanted on several felony warrants out of Denver was tracked down and arrested at a Westminster hotel on Wednesday.

Jesus Delarosa-Hernandez, 20, was arrested on charges of kidnapping, domestic violence, felony vehicular eluding, property damage, obstructing government operations and unlawful possession of weapons and drugs, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Police said the Denver Police Department Fugitive Unit tracked the suspect to a hotel near West 120th Avenue and Delaware Street at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The unit contacted the Westminster Police Department to inform the agency of his presence.

As Westminster officers tried to contact Delarosa-Hernandez in his hotel room, he and his girlfriend allegedly climbed out of the window and on to the hotel’s roof, police said.

Officers were able to de-escalate the situation and get both Delarosa-Hernandez and his girlfriend off of the roof without injury, police said. The Westminster SWAT Team also responded, describing the incident as a possible hostage situation.

Delarosa-Hernandez, a Denver resident, is being held in the Adams County Detention Facility on a $105,000 bond.

Police have not released any additional information about the crimes Delarosa-Hernandez allegedly committed. No arrest affidavit or booking photo was available for Delarosa-Hernandez on Thursday.