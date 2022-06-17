A person accused of kidnapping a couple who were hiking on Friday morning is in custody, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
#JCSO on scene at 3600 block of S. Oak Way investigating a felony menacing, kidnapping involving two adult victims who were hiking. Suspect pulled a gun on the victims and began leading them away from the trail as deputies arrived in scene. pic.twitter.com/iVK0ghN65G— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 17, 2022
The incident occurred in the 3600 block of South Oak Way, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The suspect, a man, allegedly brandished a gun, put either a rope or a leash around one of the victim's necks and began leading them away from the trail. Sheriff's deputies arrived and confronted the suspect at gunpoint, said Jackie Kelley, a spokeswoman for the agency.
He then brandished a Taser and pointed it at authorities, which caused one deputy to discharge his weapon, while another tased him, Kelley said.
Kelley said the suspect was not shot. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that could be related to being tased.
Authorities had not released the suspect's name as of 10:30 a.m. He was arrested on suspicion of felony menacing and kidnapping, Kelley said.