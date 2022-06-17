Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
A person accused of kidnapping a couple who were hiking on Friday morning is in custody, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. 

The incident occurred in the 3600 block of South Oak Way, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

The suspect, a man, allegedly brandished a gun, put either a rope or a leash around one of the victim's necks and began leading them away from the trail. Sheriff's deputies arrived and confronted the suspect at gunpoint, said Jackie Kelley, a spokeswoman for the agency.

He then brandished a Taser and pointed it at authorities, which caused one deputy to discharge his weapon, while another tased him, Kelley said. 

Kelley said the suspect was not shot. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that could be related to being tased. 

Authorities had not released the suspect's name as of 10:30 a.m. He was arrested on suspicion of felony menacing and kidnapping, Kelley said. 

