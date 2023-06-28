The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office has asked the public for help in identifying two men allegedly captured shoplifting in a video circulating on social media.

The men wanted allegedly stole $400 to $500 worth of laundry products around 6:40 p.m. from King Soopers at 5050 E. Arapahoe Road in Centennial, according to a news release.

Investigators have already arrested Jorge Pantoja, 32, who is accused of driving the car the men rode in. He was arrested on unrelated felony charges, the release says, but has since been charged with shoplifting, a misdemeanor.

Pantoja is wearing a green shirt in the video captured, according to investigators.

Investigators have asked for help identifying the other two men shown in the video, wearing blue shirts and jeans. One has dark brown hair, a mustache and wears glasses, and goes by Robert, according to the release. The other goes by Bugsy and wore a blue shirt with a Superman logo and a baseball cap.

The owner of the vehicle said he loaned the car to a friend, according to the sheriff's office. The driver at the time said he picked up two other men at a light rail station and offered them an opportunity to make money, and identified the men as "Robert" and "Bugsy."

The bystander who captured video of the men posted it on Instagram, and the footage has been shared on social media by the rapper Snoop Dogg, according to the release. Investigators also hope to speak with the person who took the video.

The sheriff's office has asked anyone with information to contact their tip line at (720) 874-8477 or email [email protected].