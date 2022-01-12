Officers with the Arvada Police Department shot and killed a suspect in an auto theft early Wednesday who they said was brandishing a knife.

Police said the incident began at 1:18 a.m. when a resident reported two men sitting in a suspicious truck parked outside of 5500 Newland Way. When officers arrived, they discovered the truck was reported stolen.

Both men ran off when police arrived, with one trying to drive away in the truck and then running away on foot, police said. Officers chased that man along Newland Way before cornering him on West 56th Avenue.

Police said the man confronted officers with a large knife and refused their orders to drop the weapon. Two officers then fired their guns, fatally shooting the man.

The man, later identified as 37-year-old Kenneth Delton Hutcheson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident, police said. The two officers who fired their guns were placed on administrative leave while the Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team investigates what happened.

The second man involved in the incident was still at large, police said. He was described only as a white male.