Police are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead and a woman injured, both with gunshot wounds, in a Lafayette home, the Lafayette Police Department said in a release.
Lafayette police responded to a report of a shooting in Lafayette at 3 a.m. Saturday. They reported to the Copper Stone apartment complex at 750 S. Lafayette Drive.
A woman had contacted police about a disturbance in her apartment, police said. After that, a man shot her in what was possibly a domestic violence-related incident.
When officers arrived, a man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
The woman was taken to the hospital and is recovering after surgery.
Saturday evening, police announced they have identified a suspect, 24-year-old Anthony Yohari Lopez Olguin, who they said may be armed and dangerous. Police said he is possibly associated with a white 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe with Colorado license plate BCK P98.
Anyone who sees the suspect or the vehicle is asked to stay away from him and call Boulder County Communications at 303-441-4444 or their local law enforcement agency.
Anyone with information can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.