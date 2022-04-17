Lafayette police on Saturday shot and wounded a man they say brandished a knife and told officers he had a gun.
The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. in the 700 block of South Lafayette Drive, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
The man was wanted on suspicion of domestic violence, third-degree assault and other charges. He was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center and as of Sunday morning, police had not released an update on his condition.
No officers were injured in the incident. The Boulder Critical Incident Team is investigating the shooting. The officer who shot the suspect has been placed on administrative leave.
Lafayette is about 22 miles north of Denver.