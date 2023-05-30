Lakewood Police and West Metro SWAT arrested a woman, Oleksandra Sayre, 34, on Saturday afternoon after a nearly six-hour-long standoff. The woman refused to leave the DaBong Headshop, located at the intersection of West Alameda Avenue and South Kipling Street.

Lakewood Police tweeted at 1:07 p.m. that officers were sent to arrest a "suspect involved in a domestic violence incident." A man, later determined to be the victim in the incident, was also inside with Sayre during the confrontation and taken into custody at the scene.

Sayre was booked through the Jefferson County Sheriff on charges of criminal mischief and property damage along with third-degree assault and failure to leave premises. Court records show a $2,000 personal recognizance bond was placed and a June 2, 2023 second advisement hearing set for Jefferson County Court was scheduled.

Employees at businesses attached to DaBong — and watching from across the street — said the police response started before 10:30 a.m.

Police used a patrol car's loudspeaker for several hours to attempt to coax the pair out. Sayre and an unidentified man surrendered peacefully to police after SWAT tore off the shop's front door after warning that things were "going to get very uncomfortable."

A concussive device appeared to have been thrown into the store by SWAT prior to the Sayre and the man leaving the business.

No injuries to the suspects or police were reported.

During the negotiations that were carried out via the loudspeaker, police addressed "Alexandra" and the man and told them the shop's owner did not want them in the store.

Police repeatedly asked those inside to leave the building with their hands up and guaranteed their safety if they did. An officer said that the store's owner was trying to talk to them through a security camera in the shop and asked them to answer their phone.

Medical treatment, if needed, was offered, but the two did not appear to be injured when the left the building at about 5:30 p.m. An ambulance with paramedics was seen parked at the building, which has a tattoo parlor, nail salon and chiropractor clinic.

Traffic on Kipling and Alameda immediately around the business was diverted as West Metro SWAT staged in parking lot across the street.

A West Metro SWAT unit with about a dozen officers riding in and on a battering ram-equipped vehicle drove to the front of DaBong at about 4 p.m. It parked outside the shop and negotiations continued through the loudspeaker.

At the rear of the building, SWAT could be seen turning off gas and power shortly before a stack of officers with a shield, pistols drawn and carrying a long rifles walked to the front door. A loud ban was heard as they approached. When the group withdrew, officers used a long battering ram to pull off the front door.

Five minutes later, a man walked out of the building, turned around with his hands raised and was taken into custody. Sayre, who was still inside, then left the shop a few minutes later and was handcuffed by police and led away.

After the two left DaBong, a Lakewood Police officer flew a small drone into the shop, then it was followed by a group of officers. The police left the building several minutes later with no one else in custody.