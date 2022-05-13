Lakewood stabbing suspect

Police have described the suspect as a man in his late 20's or early 30's with a tall build and has acne on his face and a scruffy beard.

 Courtesy of the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Police on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old man accused of stabbing a doctor at a physician's office in Lakewood.

Ross G. McPherson was being held at the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder and felony menacing, according to the Lakewood Police Department. 

Officers were called to a doctor's office in the 7300 block of West Jefferson Avenue for a report of a stabbing at 1:45 p.m. May 6. 

The doctor told investigators that McPherson told him, "You wouldn't treat me because I (raped) a girl" before stabbing him.

Police said the doctor suffered serious injuries. McPherson is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, according to online court records. 

