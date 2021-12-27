An officer with the Lakewood Police Department was involved in a shooting Monday evening near the Belmar shopping center, the department said.

Police have not released any details about what happened, including whether anyone was injured. It is unclear who fired the shots or if anyone has been taken into custody.

The department announced the officer-involved shooting on Twitter at 6:26 p.m. Monday.

The Belmar shopping center is an outdoor mall near West Alameda Avenue and South Wadsworth Boulevard. In response to the department’s tweet, many Twitter users claimed to be in lockdown in nearby shops and restaurants during the shooting.

More information is expected to be released later in the evening.