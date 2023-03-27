Lakewood police are looking for a woman suspected of robbing a mail carrier who was making rounds in the area of the 400 block of South Oak Street Monday afternoon.

The postal carrier managed to escape from the two women who had held him up and called 911 from a nearby home.

By that time, police caught up to the pair of suspects at a Grease Monkey a block away. It was near near the corner of Alameda Avenue and Owens Street. One police officer and the second female suspect were wounded during an exchange of gunfire and taken to the hospital.

The officer’s injuries were not life threatening, Lakewood Police said. There was no word on the status of the suspect and the second suspect was still on the loose as of late Monday afternoon.

Because of the police activity, four Jefferson County public schools were put under secure status, but the students were in the process of going home for the day, according to Jeffco Public Schools spokesperson Kimberly Elio. The four schools were:

Glennon Heights Elementary

Dennison Elementary

Green Mountain Elementary

Fletcher Middle School

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.