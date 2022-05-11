Lakewood stabbing suspect

Police have described the suspect as a man in his late 20's or early 30's with a tall build and has acne on his face and a scruffy beard.

 Courtesy of the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Lakewood police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say stabbed a doctor earlier this month. 

Police said the man walked into a doctor's office in the 7300 block of West Jefferson Avenue on May 6.

He approached a primary care physician and said, "You wouldn't treat me because I (raped) a girl." He then stabbed the doctor and left, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Police said the man is in his late 20s or early 30s, and he has a tall build, acne on his face and a scruffy beard.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.