Lakewood police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say stabbed a doctor earlier this month.
Police said the man walked into a doctor's office in the 7300 block of West Jefferson Avenue on May 6.
He approached a primary care physician and said, "You wouldn't treat me because I (raped) a girl." He then stabbed the doctor and left, according to the Lakewood Police Department.
Police said the man is in his late 20s or early 30s, and he has a tall build, acne on his face and a scruffy beard.
Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.