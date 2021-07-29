Deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office exchanged gunfire with a drunk driving suspect Wednesday night in Berthoud, deputies said.

The incident began at 10 p.m. when deputies responded to a report of a suspected drunk driver at Second Street and Welch Avenue.

About 10 minutes after arriving, the deputies and the suspect engaged in a shootout, the sheriff's office said.

No deputies were injured. The suspect was wounded and taken to a hospital where they are receiving treatment, deputies said.

Officials have not released any information about what led to the shootout or how many deputies were involved. It is unclear whether the suspect was shot or injured in another way.

The incident is under investigation by the Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team and the Loveland Police Department.

More information is expected to be released in the coming days, deputies said.