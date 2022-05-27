Larimer County sheriff's deputies on Thursday fatally shot a fugitive who they say fired a gun at them during a high-speed chase.
Deputies tried to get the fugitive to pull over at 6:40 p.m. near Highway 60 and Weld County Road 38, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
The vehicle fled, and the fugitive fired a number of rounds at deputies during the pursuit, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The vehicle stopped near Weld County Road 38 and Interstate 25, and the fugitive ran into a field.
Deputies chased the fugitive on foot before they opened fire.
As of Friday morning, the Weld County Coroner's Office had not released the name of the fugitive.
The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team has taken over the investigation.