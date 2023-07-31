A Larimer County deputy sheriff made a wrong decision, but not a criminal one, when he used his stun gun on a man who had jumped onto Interstate 25 while fleeing from arrest and died after an oncoming SUV hit him a few seconds later, according to Gordon McLaughlin, the district attorney for Colorado’s 8th Judicial District.

The district attorney explained in a virtual town hall Monday why he doesn't believe he could justify filing charges against Lorenzo Lujan, a sheriff’s deputy in Larimer County since 2019, even if he believes 28-year-old Brent Thompson would not have been killed if Lujan had not made the decision to tase him as he ran.

A civil attorney for Thompson’s family said he believes McLaughlin searched for ways to clear the deputy in the face of what he thinks is an unjustifiable decision.

Lujan pulled over Thompson on the night of Feb. 18 after he saw the car in a hotel parking lot in Fort Collins and believed the driver was behaving strangely and may have been intoxicated. Lujan learned the car had an expired registration.

When Lujan pulled Thompson over on an I-25 off-ramp, he gave Lujan a fake name, and the deputy also learned Thompson had a revoked driver’s license. Thompson also had an active warrant for violating pretrial release terms in a low-level drug case.

When Lujan started to tell Thompson he was under arrest, Thompson ran away across a grassy embankment toward the highway. Lujan pursued him briefly before Thompson jumped over the highway’s guardrail, and Lujan tased him. Thompson fell onto the right lane of the highway.

About five seconds later, an oncoming SUV ran over Thompson and killed him.

About 45 seconds total passed between when Lujan confronted Thompson about using a fake name and the crash.

McLaughlin released his decision not to charge Lujan on July 21. He said Colorado’s law for criminally negligent homicide was a key statute he looked closely at in his decision. Criminal negligence, under Colorado law, means a person fails to perceive a substantial and unjustifiable risk that their actions would kill someone because of a “gross” departure from the standard of care a reasonable person would exercise.

He said the Critical Incident Response Team could not find any other instances of an officer tasing someone on a road, and that person then being killed another way. Taser doesn’t train on that particular situation, McLaughlin said, and so most law enforcement agencies don’t — a key factor in defining the standard of care Lujan had to have.

McLaughlin’s decision that he couldn’t justify charges against Lujan doesn’t mean he believes the deputy made the right decision, the district attorney said, a point he returned to repeatedly during the town hall.

"This is not any sort of approval of the actions. My decision is not whether something was right or wrong, in our normal parlance,” McLaughlin said. “My decision can only be, legally, whether I can charge that crime and prove that crime beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Qusair Mohamedbhai, an attorney for Thompson’s family, saw McLaughlin’s reasoning as searching for ways to clear the deputy. The fact that agencies don't train officers not to tase someone on a highway shouldn't mean it's unclear why doing so is dangerous, he said.

“The district attorney’s answer is just simply more excuses and justifications, and giving every single possible benefit of the doubt to the officer, rather than allowing our community and a jury to evaluate this,” he said.

Mohamedbhai also said the everyday relationship law enforcement agencies have with district attorneys’ offices in investigating crimes compromises the prosecutors’ ability to make objective decisions about charging officers.

“This idea that a district attorney is tasked with prosecuting an office that he or she has to work with every day, it's just a fundamental conflict,” he said.

McLaughlin said the situation in which Lujan decided to pursue Thompson — a non-violent traffic stop — didn't factor into the criminal investigation because the deputy had the legal right to start the chase and didn’t have an obligation to call it off, given that Lujan had probable cause to arrest Thompson.

“The propriety of the pursuit is a somewhat separate question. Those are questions that, as a community, this case aside, we should be having in all situations about when and where we would like our officers to pursue,” McLaughlin said. “But, certainly, the deputy in this case had the right to be doing so, legally.”

McLaughlin has said publicly before he is willing to prosecute law enforcement officers who abuse their power and violate community trust. His office oversaw the prosecution of two former Loveland police officers who violently subdued an elderly woman with dementia who mistakenly left a Walmart store without paying for a few items.