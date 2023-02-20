A Larimer County Sheriff's deputy escaped unharmed after a suspect headed for jail got a service weapon and barricaded herself in a patrol car Sunday, according to a news release.

That was the second major incident for the department in less than 24 hours as Saturday night a suspect allegedly fleeing from officers was hit and killed by a passing car, according to investigators.

Deputies arrested Patricia Rodriguez Sunday evening after she allegedly threatened them with a service weapon she got access to after slipping out of handcuffs. Rodriguez barricaded herself for two-and-a-half hours in the Larimer County Jail sally port.

Fort Collins Police Services responded to a shoplifting incident shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at a store in the southeast area of the city. Officers located Rodriguez, who is from Greeley, arrested her and transported her to the Larimer County Jail.

Upon entering the vehicle bay, the arresting officer secured his duty weapon prior to entering the booking area, according to the release.

When he went to remove “Rodriguez from the vehicle, he found that she had slipped out of her handcuffs, manipulated the storage safety measures, and accessed his firearm,” according to the press release.

At that point, she allegedly tried to take the officer hostage at gunpoint, but he was able to get away to the booking area. She then remained in the police cruiser and refused to come out.

The LCSO All Hazards/Crisis Response team, Fort Collins Police SWAT team, LCSO crisis negotiators, Poudre Fire Authority and UCHealth EMS all responded to the situation.

These law enforcement authorities used less-lethal tools to try and get the woman to surrender. Around 7:30 p.m., she left the vehicle and was taken into custody through the assistance of LCSO K-9 Tyr, according to police.

Once examined by medical personnel, Rodriguez was booked on three active warrants, two of which were no-bond felonies and one misdemeanor. She faces the following charges as well: first degree assault, first degree aggravated robbery, attempted second degree kidnapping, criminal mischief of $5,000-$19,999, disarming a peace officer and resisting arrest.

“This suspect showed a disturbing disregard for the lives of first responders, the inmates in our care, and our community,” Sheriff John Feyen said in the news release. “I’m extremely grateful to everyone who worked together to safely resolve this incident and minimize disruption to jail operations. Challenging situations like this demonstrate the importance of top-notch training and strong relationships.”

Identifications of the deputies involved were not provided.

In the Saturday night incident, deputies pulled over a 2012 Ford Fusion heading northbound on I-25 with expired license plates, according to a news release.

The driver pulled off at the Mountain Vista exit, and shortly after the deputies determined he had provided a fake name and they asked him to step outside the car.

According to police, the driver ran away from the deputies toward the interstate and was tasered by deputies before getting hit by a passing vehicle. The suspect was transported to the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

A spokesman declined to provide the driver's identity, saying the Larimer County Coroner would provide that information after the autopsy and family notifications.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been activated to investigate the motorist's death.

“The investigation is ongoing, therefore the police reports cannot be released yet," a spokesperson told the Denver Gazette.

None of the occupants of the passing vehicle or the deputies involved were injured, according to the release. Fort Collins Police Services is the lead investigating agency now.