Denver's licensing department has closed a bar in the LoDo district where two people were killed and two others were injured during a shooting on Saturday.

After the shooting, Denver's Department of Excise and Licenses announced it suspended the liquor license for The Cabin Tap House at 1919 Blake St.

"The disruptive and illegal activities associated with the licensed establishment have created an unsafe and hazardous condition and the continued operation of the establishment in this manner would be a danger to the public health, welfare, and the safety of the community," the order said. "The Director finds that probable cause exists for revocation or suspension of the license."

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the bar shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a man and woman dead. Two other men were also shot during the shooting and taken to a local hospital, police said.

The Cabin Tap House is owned by Hussam Kayali — also known as Valentes Corleons — who also owns Beta Nightclub.

Last month, the licensing department recommended that the city revoke Beta's liquor and cabaret licenses after an investigation found unlicensed security guards were working at the establishment.

Attempts to reach Kayali on Sunday were unsuccessful.