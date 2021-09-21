An officer was seriously wounded after being shot multiple times while in pursuit of a suspect early Tuesday morning, the Littleton Police Department said.
Police said the shooting happened just after midnight at South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue, one block west of South Broadway.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired from a vehicle in the area. When officers found a possible suspect vehicle, they tried to contact the people inside. Police Chief Doug Stephens said two males then got out of the vehicle and fled.
During the pursuit, the two officers were close behind when one of the suspects entered an apartment complex, turned and fired a handgun multiple times, police said.
One of the officers was struck multiple times, Stephens said. Officers returned fire, but it’s not known if the suspect was struck.
While the second officer was tending to the wounded officer, the suspect was able to flee the area and has not been found, Stephens said.
The wounded officer was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery. The officer, who was not identified, was in serious but stable condition.
Stephens said the officer was struck more than three times and was hit in the torso, arms and legs and possibly above their body armor in the chest.
A shelter-in-place order was in effect for residents in the area as officers searched for the suspect, but it has since been lifted.
Stephens said the area is an active crime scene, but there is no threat to the public. The area is expected to be closed for quite a while as the shooting is investigated.
Stephens said police are following “significant” leads in trying to find the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or police at 303-794-1551.