School officials canceled class Thursday morning at Northfield High School after a "suspicious occurrence" caused authorities to place the campus on lockdown.
School officials said on Facebook that no students were injured during the incident and that no shots were fired.
ALERT: Officers are at Northfield HS investigating a report of a suspicious occurrence. Large police presence; this is an active investigation. Updates will be posted to this thread as more information becomes available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/k06L55ws1h— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 26, 2022
Students were taken by bus to a designated area, where they were reunited with their parents.
Denver police were sent to the school at 5500 Central Park Blvd. on Thursday morning for reports of a suspicious incident.
Few details have been released about the incident, but school officials said it was confirmed to Building 3.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.