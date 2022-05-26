Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
School officials canceled class Thursday morning at Northfield High School after a "suspicious occurrence" caused authorities to place the campus on lockdown.

School officials said on Facebook that no students were injured during the incident and that no shots were fired.

Students were taken by bus to a designated area, where they were reunited with their parents. 

Denver police were sent to the school at 5500 Central Park Blvd. on Thursday morning for reports of a suspicious incident.

Few details have been released about the incident, but school officials said it was confirmed to Building 3. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing. 

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available. 

