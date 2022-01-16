An officer with the Longmont Police Department drove a pickup truck into a suspect Thursday after the suspect allegedly shot at officers, the city’s Public Safety Department said.

The incident began at around 2:20 p.m. Thursday when a person called 911, saying they found their stolen vehicle in an alley near Fourth Avenue and Baker Street. When officers arrived, they found four people inside the stolen vehicle.

One man ran out of the vehicle and hid from police, but was later found in the 600 block of Baker Street. When an officer found the man, he allegedly fired gunshots at the officer while running away, officials said. The officer did not return fire.

A second officer then drove up to the suspect in an unmarked pickup truck with its emergency lights on. The suspect fired at least one gunshot at the truck, hitting the driver’s side hood, officials said. The officer then hit the suspect with the truck.

Medics took the man to a hospital. His condition and severity of injuries were unknown.

No officers were injured during the incident. The officer driving the truck was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, officials said.

The Boulder County Investigations Team is investigating the incident. The multiagency team is activated when law enforcement officers in the 20th Judicial District use deadly or potentially deadly force.

Anyone who witnessed or has additional information about what happened is asked to call Detective Molly Gettman at 303-774-4720.