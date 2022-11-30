Five months after vandals set a Longmont pregnancy center on fire and scribbled political rhetoric on the outside walls, law enforcement is using graffiti analysis and more reward money to hopefully ensure that they don't get away with the crime.

The fire singed the Longmont Life Choices Ministry and caused smoke damage a day after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its final ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Longmont Police and Fire responded to the blaze at 3:17 a.m. June 25.

In addition to the fire, someone spray-painted messages on the building at 20 Mountain View Ave. stating “If abortions aren’t safe neither are you” and “BANS OFF OUR BODIES.”

Police investigators immediately determined the fire was set intentionally and asked neighbors in the area for any home surveillance video.

In a press conference Wednesday, Longmont Police Chief Jeff Satur said investigators have so few leads they are again asking for video, but this time from a wider area and analyzing handwriting from the graffiti messages which were scrawled on the facility.

“I believe there were probably two people there,” said Satur, who added that one signature was in cursive and one was not. “If you write on paper and then do graffiti on a wall it tends to be recognizable. At some point we’re going to get the right lead.”

He hopes money will motivate someone to come forward with information.

Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward and the FBI stepped up its efforts offering an additional $17,500 for credible leads. “Investigators believe there are people with information that could lead to an arrest in this case and want to encourage them to come forward,” FBI Public Affairs Specialist Vikki Migoya said.

According to its website, Life Choices provides support services like free pregnancy tests, clothes, baby supplies to women and men related to unplanned pregnancy and sexual health.

There have been at least 75 attacks on pregnancy centers since last summer's Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that overturned the rights granted in the Roe case, according to the website CatholicVote, including one in Cortez in Southeast Colorado. Vandals spray-painted Heart to Heart pregnancy center with political messages the same day as the Longmont pregnancy center incident.

Administrators there told The Denver Gazette that they’ve moved on and are staying positive.

“Honestly, it’s only been great since the vandalism occurred. It was a small act which brought so much good,” Client Services Director Holly Hooten said. “In the end it was like God brought everyone out of the woodwork to pray for us and support the work here.”

On the national scene, anti-abortion supporters are less forgiving.

Monday, Anne O’Connor, Vice President of Legal Affairs for the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates accused the government of failing to protect anti-abortion organizations.

“There have been little to no repercussions for the more than 100 acts of vandalism and violence against pregnancy resource centers, churches and other pro-life organizations.”

Chief Satur told the Denver Gazette law enforcement continues to take the crime seriously.

“That’s an unfair criticism. The FBI has been a partner in this from the beginning. They’ve done heavy lifting with search warrants, subpoenas and court orders,” said Satur, a 30-year veteran of Longmont Police and Fire.

“This has nothing to do with politics. Whatever side you’re on, in the end everyone is trying to help.”

Here's where to call with any information regarding the June 25 case:

The FBI's Toll-Free tipline is 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.