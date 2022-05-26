The Longmont Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of human trafficking.
Police said Andrew Rosa, 34, is wanted on felony charges of human trafficking, soliciting child prostitution, sexual assault of a child, sexual exploitation of a child and procurement of child.
Police said Rosa is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 200 pounds and has blue eyes. He was last seen driving a blue Jeep Compass with Colorado license plate CRY328.
Anyone with information on Rosa's whereabouts should call 911 or the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at 303-651-8501.