The Longmont Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of human trafficking. 

Police said Andrew Rosa, 34, is wanted on felony charges of human trafficking, soliciting child prostitution, sexual assault of a child, sexual exploitation of a child and procurement of child.

Police said Rosa is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 200 pounds and has blue eyes. He was last seen driving a blue Jeep Compass with Colorado license plate CRY328. 

Anyone with information on Rosa's whereabouts should call 911 or the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at 303-651-8501.

