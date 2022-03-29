Louisville police have arrested a man accused of burglarizing homes damaged by the Marshall fire.
Nathan Liedtke was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree burglary and theft of property between $5,000 and $20,000, police said.
"Many of the residents of the City of Louisville were victimized by the Marshall Fire," said Louisville Police Chief Dave Hayes. "Incidents like this burglary revictimize those who have already gone through so much."
Around 3 a.m. March 19, police saw a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with Colorado license plate 534VIW in the driveway of a fire-damaged home. An officer then saw a person running through the home's backyard, according to a Facebook post.
Police later found items in the truck that were taken from the home. Several items were also strewn along the path where the burglar fled. Police later identified Liedtke as a person of interest in the burglary.
Anyone whose sees suspicious activity in the burn areas or has knowledge of a crime is asked to call police at 303-441-4444 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a tip online at nococrimestoppers.com.