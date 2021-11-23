The Louisville Police Department is searching for a man it says has threatened the lives of police officers and others.

Brian Murray is believed to be in the "greater Denver area" and is considered armed and dangerous, police said. He was wanted on outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court and being in possession of a weapon by a previous offender, according to a post on Facebook.

Murray was arrested earlier this month before being released on a personal recognizance bond.

Police said they're working with the FBI and other agencies to find Murray.

Anyone who sees Murray is urged to avoid contact with him and call 911.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts should call the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips also can be submitted online at nococrimestoppers.com