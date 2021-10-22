A Louisville Police Department SUV was vandalized overnight with anti-police slogans, according to the department.
Police said the vandalism occurred early Friday morning in the 200 block of Via Appia Way. The vehicle was parked near a heavily-trafficked crosswalk to remind drivers to approach with care as it's a high-traffic area with low visibility.
In addition to the graffiti, one of the vehicle's rear side windows, mounted spotlight and windshield were smashed and cracked, respectively.
Police said they are consulting with the Federal Bureau of Investigations as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477.