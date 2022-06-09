Steve Adams

Loveland's City Manager Steve Adams has been accused of harassment and an investigation is underway, the city announced Thursday. 

 Courtesy of the City of Loveland

The victim, Stacy Lynne, made a complaint to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office and claimed Adams intentionally bumped into her on March 29, according to a release from the city. 

Adams was issued summons for misdemeanor harassment on Wednesday, officials said. 

According to the release, Adams is working with the 8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin "in support of due process in this case."

Adams was appointed city manager in July 2016. Prior to his appointment, he served as the city's water and power director, according to his online biography. 

Loveland's City Council will meet next Tuesday to review the matter and advise on the next steps. 

