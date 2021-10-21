A driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol after he struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday.

The Loveland Police Department said the driver crashed into a 65-year-old man shortly before 5 a.m. while the man was crossing the street in the 300 block of Eisenhower Boulevard, near Dwayne Webster Veteran's Park.

The 65-year-old was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. His current condition is unknown.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Andrew Dinkey, stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Dinkey was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the DUI charge. Additional charges are possible but pending investigation since the victim was not using a designated crosswalk when he was struck, police said.

The identity of the victim is not yet being released, pending the notification of his family, police said.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of Eisenhower Boulevard from 4:40 to 6:20 a.m. Thursday.