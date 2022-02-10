A Loveland man faces charges of sexual assault and police believe there may be additional victims.
Officers arrested Reed A. Charron, 22, on Jan. 20 and charged him with sexual assault, third-degree assault and violation of bail bond, according to the Loveland Police Department.
In November, a woman told police Charron sexually assaulted her at her home. Investigators obtained evidence that verified the victim's allegations and led his arrest, according to a news release.
In a separate case, Charron was arrested in October 2020 in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Fort Collins.
Detectives believe there could be additional victims and encourage anyone who may have been assaulted by Charron to contact Detective Corey Richards at 970-962-2274 or Corey.Richards@cityofloveland.org.
Charron is being held at the Larimer County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.