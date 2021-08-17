A man who was armed with a knife was shot by a police officer who responded to a disturbance call on Monday night, the Loveland Police Department said.
Police responded to a 911 call of a disturbance just before 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street.
After arriving at the scene, the officer found a man in the backyard of his home armed with a knife, police said.
During the interaction, the officer fired several shots, striking the man, police said. No information was released on what led to the shooting.
The man was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies to be treated for injuries. The severity of his injuries was not released.
No officers were injured and police said there are no outstanding threats to the public.
The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team responded to take over the investigation with Fort Collins Police Services the lead investigative agency.