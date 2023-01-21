Police tape

Loveland police on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly starting a fire inside a Lutheran church.

Firefighters had quickly extinguished the Jan. 19 fire at the Abiding Love Lutheran Church, which sustained minimal damage. 

Police identified the suspect as Darion R. Sexton, who faces first-degree arson charges, the Loveland police said in a news release. 

The police didn't immediately offer a motive for the arson. No one was injured in the fire. 

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority received the fire alarm shortly before midnight on Jan. 19. Somebody had broken the church's front entrance window broken and started a small fire inside, which firefighters extinguished, the police said.

Firefighters also found a second fire in the basement, which the church's automatic sprinklers had extinguished. That second fire also caused minimal damage, the police said.

