Loveland police are looking for two male suspects in a series of robberies in Loveland and Johnstown Monday.
The Loveland Police Department responded to reports of multiple robberies at the Promenade Shops at Centerra at 7 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.
The suspects entered the Lids store and stole numerous hats. When employees confronted the suspects, they reportedly made threats and brandished a handgun, according to the release.
A second call came in that two male suspects — believed to be the same ones from the Lids robbery — stole merchandise from American Eagle Outfitters.
The suspects fled in a reportedly stolen 2015 maroon-colored Kia Optima, according to the release.
The Johnstown Police Department is investigating a similar incident at the Ulta on Thompson Parkway involving suspects that match the description of the two involved in the Loveland robberies, according to the release.
Police believe the robberies are related.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Loveland Tip Line at 970-962-2032 or Crimestoppers at 970-221-6868 .