The Regional Transportation District’s G Line light rail will be out of service over the weekend for some stations in the Denver metro area, the agency announced.

The commuter rail line will be down between the Clear Creek/Federal Boulevard Station and the Wheat Ridge/Ward Station all day on Saturday and Sunday.

The G Line will continue to operate as usual at Union Station, the 41st/Fox Station and the Pecos Junction, the company said. There will be no impact to the B Line.

Bus shuttles will be provided at the five affected stations. Commuters can board the shuttles at Gate C for the Clear Creek station and at Gate A for the Wheat Ridge, Arvada Ridge, Olde Town Arvada and Arvada Gold Strike stations.

Commuters should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid the G Line over the weekend, the company said.

Regular service for the G Line is expected to resume on Monday.

During the closure, crews will work to perform standard annual maintenance on the line, the company said.