A man and two dogs were killed this morning after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Aurora on Friday morning and police are searching for the driver responsible.
First responders were sent to the intersection of South Reservoir Road and East Mansfield Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a single-vehicle crash, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.
Authorities located a 41-year-old man and two dogs lying in the street. They were all pronounced dead on scene, police said.
The man's identity will be released at a later date by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office after his family has been notified.
A preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a Toyota Sequoia was headed south on South Reservoir Road when it left the roadway and struck the pedestrian and two dogs on the sidewalk.
The vehicle also struck a bus stop, numerous signs and an electrical box, according to the release.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, a man, left the scene on foot before officers arrived.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage of the incident is encourage to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or the police department's traffic division at 303-739-6423.