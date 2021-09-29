A 19-year-old accused of killing one and injuring two others in a shooting outside a Walgreens drug store has been charged with murder.

Broomfield resident Trevor Woodruff was charged on Wednesday in the 17th Judicial District Court of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and sentence, according to the district attorney's office.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday outside of the Walgreens at Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street.

After witnesses called 911, officers located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the Walgreens parking lot. One victim, a man who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead.

A woman and juvenile boy were taken to a hospital for their injuries, police said.

Police said an altercation led to the shooting and do not believe it was a random act. No one inside the Walgreens was injured and police do not believe the shooting was connected to the drug store.

It is unclear whether Woodruff knew any of the victims prior to the shooting, or if the victims were associated with each other.

Woodruff is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 10.