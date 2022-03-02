A 39-year-old man is accused of assaulting and injuring a Larimer County sheriff's deputy in Fort Collins, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.
The sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle around 11:30 p.m. Monday at City Park Avenue and West Mulberry Street in Fort Collins for a traffic violation. After she spoke with the driver and passenger, the deputy called for the department's drug-sniffing dog to assist with the stop, according to the department.
The dog performed an open-air sniff and alerted deputies to search the vehicle.
During the search, Uriah K. Ward, 39, rushed toward a deputy and hit him in the face, causing him to fall. Ward fled and was later arrested, according to a news release.
The deputy was taken to a hospital for minor injuries to his face and knee, according to the release.
Deputies said illegal drugs and identification documents were found in the vehicle during the search.
Ward was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault on a peace officer, unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance and criminal possession of one or more identification documents. He was released after posting a $300 bond, according to the release.