A man who killed one and injured several more after a shooting at a child's birthday party in 2020 was found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges Thursday.
A Denver jury convicted 23-year-old Oscar Villegas-Ortega of first-degree murder with extreme indifference, manslaughter and first-degree assault, according to Denver's District Attorney's Office.
Denver officers were sent to a parking lot in the 3600 block of Park Avenue West after reports of a fight and shooting around 10 p.m. on June 27, 2020, according to an arrest affidavit.
Several people were injured, including 30-year-old Fausto Marquez, according to the district attorney's office.
Marquez was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of the shooting.
Villegas-Ortega is scheduled to be sentenced on July 22.