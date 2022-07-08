A man who killed one and injured several more after a shooting at a child's birthday party in 2020 was found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges Thursday.

A Denver jury convicted 23-year-old Oscar Villegas-Ortega of first-degree murder with extreme indifference, manslaughter and first-degree assault, according to Denver's District Attorney's Office. 

Denver officers were sent to a parking lot in the 3600 block of Park Avenue West after reports of a fight and shooting around 10 p.m. on June 27, 2020, according to an arrest affidavit.

Several people were injured, including 30-year-old Fausto Marquez, according to the district attorney's office. 

Marquez was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of the shooting.

Villegas-Ortega is scheduled to be sentenced on July 22. 

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.